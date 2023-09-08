Public and Private Sector team up to build Plastic Circularity Ecosystem

The Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW), in collaboration with the Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research (TISTR), Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), and the Public Private Partnership for Sustainable Plastics and Waste Management (PPP Plastics), has announced a robust partnership aimed at advancing the sustainable management of used plastics, preventing their entry into the environment, and transforming them into alternative feedstocks for the industry.

This collaborative effort involves over 20 organizations. In addition to the collaborators listed above, it includes the Plastics Institute of Thailand, and members of AEPW, namely, Dow, SCG Chemicals, and INSEE Ecocycle, who are all integral contributors.

The Smart Recycling Hub Project is set to establish Material Recovery Facility (MRF) infrastructure and systems with the goal of recovering a minimum of 50,000 tons of high-quality plastic waste annually.

This initiative will commence with the feasibility study and engineering design development of MRF infrastructure and system models in Bangkok and the provinces of Chonburi, Rayong, and Chachengsao in the EEC area. The results from the feasibility study will inform the planning and development of MRFs and their associated ecosystem in the pilot area.

These MRFs are dedicated to managing and processing post-consumer recyclable materials, particularly plastics, to transform plastic waste into high-quality alternative feedstocks for the recycling industry, thereby increasing the value of reused materials. This project adheres to the principles of the circular economy and aligns with the national agenda on the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy Model.