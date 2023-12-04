UN climate talks are focusing on the contagious effect on human health

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it's high time for the U.N. Conference of Parties on climate to hold its first "Health Day" in its 28th edition, saying the threats to health from climate change were "immediate and present."

"Although the climate crisis is a health crisis, it's well overdue that 27 COPs have been and gone without a serious discussion of health," he said. "Undoubtedly, health stands as the most compelling reason for taking climate action."

After two days of speeches by dozens of presidents, prime ministers, royals and other top leaders — in the background and on-stage — participants were also turning attention to tough negotiations over the next nine days to push for more agreement on ways to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times.

Pope Francis, who was forced to abandon plans to attend because of a case of bronchitis, on Sunday said that "even from a distance, I am following with great attention the work." In remarks read at the Vatican by an aide, the pope called for an end of what he called "bottlenecks" caused by nationalism and "patterns of the past."

Protests began in earnest Sunday at COP28: In one, a group gave mock resuscitation to an inflatable Earth.

"Well, I mean, it's cheesy doing CPR on the Earth," said Dr. Joe Vipond, an emergency room physician from Alberta, Canada, who took part. "We're kind of in a lot of trouble right now," he said, so will do "anything we can do to bring attention to this issue."