Methane: invisible but potent cause of climate change

Methane is a major component of natural gas and if captured, can be used as a fuel for power plants and domestic purposes.

However, methane is a powerful greenhouse gas, that according to scientists, traps heat 28 times more effectively than carbon dioxide over a 100-year timescale. Concentrations of methane have increased by more than 150% since industrial activities and intensive agriculture began.

On a global scale, methane emissions are responsible for around 20% of warming since the pre-industrial era, the United Nations has recently said.

Research increasingly shows that reducing emissions of methane is vital to limiting planetary warming to 2 degrees Celsius or less above pre-industrial times to avert the worst impacts of climate change.

The fossil fuel industry is failing to tackle methane emissions despite its pledges to uncover and fix leaking infrastructure, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) published in February 2023.

In 2022, the global energy industry released into the atmosphere some 135 million tonnes of methane, this was above 2020 and 2021 levels, and were only slightly below the record amount released in 2019, despite high energy prices and surging demand for natural gas that provided extra incentives to capture methane, the report said.