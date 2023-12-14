Cooling of Andaman causes sightings of hungry rare sea animals

The Monkey Dive Thailand page, which has over 51,000 followers and over 50,000 likes, suggests that the so-called Indian Ocean Dipole phenomenon has caused the temperature of the Andaman Sea to fall, prompting rare fishes and sea animals to come to feed on more fertile foods.

To be more specific, the page said, the Andaman Sea is under the effect of the “positive” Indian Ocean Dipole, which causes the layer of cooler water to rise closer to the sea surface. That layer is called a “thermocline”, according to the page.

The IOD is a climate pattern, and it swings like a pendulum, influencing weather and ocean conditions across the Indian Ocean and beyond. The IOD has two phases – positive and negative.