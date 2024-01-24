UN SDSN chief advocates global collaboration for sustainable future

Collaboration is key

Despite progress in technology and finance, Sachs noted a lack of policies and collaboration for global prosperity, equity and security. Geopolitical conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars underscore the need for a cooperative approach, he said.

He also urged stakeholders to shift their perspectives and see each other as collaborators rather than enemies.

“Understanding cooperation is the centre of everything we need to do, and if we can get that straight, we will work through the rest,” Sachs said.

Opportunities in Asia

Pointing to intensifying geopolitical tensions, Sachs said this was a great opportunity for Asia to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, given the region’s current state of peace and technological prowess.

Countries in Asia, including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, possess advanced technology and solutions to address sustainability challenges, social injustice and environmental impact.

He added that if Thailand leverages cooperation with ASEAN or the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) framework, it would benefit Asia as a whole.

"This is the time for regional cooperation in Asia, and in Asia, you have what you need to get this done,” he said.