UN SDSN chief advocates global collaboration for sustainable future
Instead of competing against each other, all stakeholders should collaborate to create a sustainable future, advises the president of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN).
Speaking at the “Sustainability Talks: Towards a Green ASEAN” last week, Prof Jeffrey D Sachs highlighted the alarming rise in global temperatures, citing 2023 as the warmest year on record, with a 1.48ᵒC increase from the pre-industrial era.
He expects global temperatures to exceed the limit of 1.5ᵒC set in the 2015 Paris Agreement within this decade.
The seminar was held at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre on January 19.
Collaboration is key
Despite progress in technology and finance, Sachs noted a lack of policies and collaboration for global prosperity, equity and security. Geopolitical conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars underscore the need for a cooperative approach, he said.
He also urged stakeholders to shift their perspectives and see each other as collaborators rather than enemies.
“Understanding cooperation is the centre of everything we need to do, and if we can get that straight, we will work through the rest,” Sachs said.
Opportunities in Asia
Pointing to intensifying geopolitical tensions, Sachs said this was a great opportunity for Asia to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, given the region’s current state of peace and technological prowess.
Countries in Asia, including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, possess advanced technology and solutions to address sustainability challenges, social injustice and environmental impact.
He added that if Thailand leverages cooperation with ASEAN or the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) framework, it would benefit Asia as a whole.
"This is the time for regional cooperation in Asia, and in Asia, you have what you need to get this done,” he said.
Advice for Thailand
To achieve sustainability, Sachs outlined six crucial aspects for Thailand:
• Quality Education: Ensure young people receive a comprehensive education
• Healthcare: Provide accessible and proper treatment for physical and mental well-being
• Energy Transformation: Push for the transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy
• Sustainable Agriculture: Develop strategies for agriculture and land use to cope with natural disasters
• Urban Infrastructure: Prioritise public transport, social housing, green spaces and environmental threat management
• Digital Transformation: Utilise the digital 5G platform to address various issues digitally.