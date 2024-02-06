WHA Group spearheads circular economy for sustainable growth

This shift reflects a global trend towards sustainable development and its seamless integration into various business segments of the supply chain. WHA Corporation Ltd or WHA Group has similarly embarked on developing sustainable business models.

Krailuck Asawachatroj, chief strategy officer of WHA Group, highlighted the company’s dedication to sustainable business growth in all its four business segments: logistics, industrial development, utilities and power, and digital.

In line with its mission, “We Shape the Future”, the group is committed to contributing to Thailand in the long term.

WHA’s “Mission to the Sun” initiative represents a strategic endeavour aimed at fostering new business opportunities for the group and positioning it as a technology company in 2024. Under this initiative, three projects focusing on the circular economy have been launched. They are: