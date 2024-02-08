ECOVISEA: a free web-based greenhouse gas calculator

“Sustainability has been part of East Ventures' DNA since its inception. We are delighted to introduce ECOVISEA, a free web-based GHG measurement tool designed for businesses and MSMEs across Indonesia and Southeast Asia. Launched in partnership with KADIN Indonesia and WRI Indonesia, ECOVISEA stands as a testament to collaborative efforts in harnessing digital technology, industry-specific expertise, and on-the-ground insights. This innovative tool streamlines the previously manual carbon calculation process and empowers businesses to visualize sources of GHG emissions to better identify emission reduction strategies. Together, we’re excited to pave the way for a sustainable future, leveraging the power of technology and actively contributing to the Government’s net zero vision,” said Avina Sugiarto, Partner at East Ventures.

ECOVISEA is currently designed to calculate the emissions produced by companies based on three scopes, including:

- Scope 1: Direct emissions from sources that are owned or controlled by the company, such as stationary combustion, fugitive emission, mobile combustion, process emissions, etc.

- Scope 2: Indirect emissions from the generation of purchased energy, such as purchased electricity, heat or steam, etc.

- Scope 3: All other indirect emissions from a company's value chain, from both upstream and downstream value chains.

The emission factor data used in ECOVISEA is provided by Climatiq, a carbon calculation engine. This data upholds the global standard and is compliant with the GHG Protocol and ISO 14067.

Dashboard of ECOVISEA

The companies can go to ecovisea.com to register their accounts. Once the company is verified and registered, they will be directed to step-by-step instructions for uploading their data to the company’s dashboard. Once the data is filled, the company will gain real-time access to the result, which is presented in the format of a set of data and visualizations. It highlights some important information, including the amount of emissions with detailed breakdowns as well as time-trend analysis. Furthermore, the company can conveniently save drafts and update data at each stage of the process, offering the flexibility to make necessary edits as needed.

For the current version, ECOVISEA can support the companies in calculating Scope 1, Scope 2, and some parts of Scope 3. The full version is expected to be fully launched in the first half of 2024.

Nirarta Samadhi, Country Director of WRI Indonesia, stated, “We believe that democratizing knowledge about accurate emissions tracking can make a substantial contribution to the industrial decarbonization efforts in Indonesia. Therefore, it is critical to streamline the data input process to help companies overcome challenges in precisely estimating their emissions, which often arise from complex data presentation and complicated data entry procedures. Given WRI Indonesia's focus on science-based industrial decarbonization, we are pleased to have contributed to the development of ECOVISEA by providing guidance on methodology and ensuring adherence to the GHG protocol.”

ECOVISEA upholds the privacy policy for the company's data inputted into the tool, which will be exclusively used for calculating the company’s GHG emissions. The tool will temporarily retain the data inputs to generate the dashboard as a result of calculating the company’s GHG emissions. ECOVISEA also integrates with the data privacy system, which limits the authority to access, enter, and modify the company data to only the accounts registered using the company's email domain.