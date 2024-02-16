BDMS to bank on innovations in striving for medical sustainability
Bangkok Hospital would employ more innovative practices to follow its sustainability path this year, Poramaporn Prasatthong-Osoth, president and executive director of Bangkok Dusit Med Services (BDMS), the hospital's parent company, told a media briefing on Thursday.
Her strong commitment was highlighted after the group was recently ranked first in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2023 for both global and emerging markets.
The group also received the highest score for social dimensions in the healthcare provider and services sector.
BDMS is Thailand's largest private healthcare group.
The move is part of its ongoing efforts to maintain its leading position as a healthcare service provider while achieving its sustainability goal.
Claiming to be the first hospital in the Asia Pacific region to receive the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Markets honour, Poramaporn cited the awards as proof of its determination to become the world's leading practitioner of medical sustainability.
These practices, she said, would be consistent with the Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) theme, allowing all of the group's operations and divisions to participate and implement the practice collaboratively.
She provided examples of previous practices.
"According to the organisation's strategy consistent with sustainable development, BDMS has executed a medical innovations project called ‘BDMS Innovative Healthcare’, telemedicine services for mental health called ‘BeDee Tele Mental Health’, and environmental management called ‘BDMS Green Healthcare’," she said.
BDMS Innovative Healthcare's strategy includes funding research to improve the effectiveness of hip replacement surgery. A new technique that does not cut the muscle, known as direct anterior approach hip replacement, helps patients recover more than 50% faster, improving the quality of life for those undergoing treatment, particularly the elderly, she said.
To build on this success, BDMS has established a training programme for innovative hip replacement surgery techniques in collaboration with medical schools, regional hospitals, and provincial hospitals across the country. There are over 180 qualified doctors in 170 hospitals.
The group is also promoting the dissemination of this knowledge to international academic forums through academic articles, medical specialist training, and live broadcasting of surgeries [live surgery] in collaboration with leading hospitals worldwide, she said.
"This programme emphasises Thailand's ability to provide medical treatment, which aligns with the national policy of increasing competitiveness in order to become the world's medical hub,” Poramaporn said. “There are currently over 750 patients who have undergone surgery and are able to resume their normal lives," she added.
Without specifying which new innovative practices for sustainability will be implemented this year, she promised that the new ones will encapsulate BDMS's commitment to ESG and sustainability.
Aside from improving services beyond their current level with a greater emphasis on preventive measures and innovative practices, Poramaporn revealed that BDMS would take additional steps to train its employees and grant funds to its medical staff, as well as educate people in basic public health and life-saving techniques such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
Meanwhile, she pointed out that this year the group would focus on increasing its environmental efforts, such as using more renewable energy, upcycling and recycling some of its waste, and adapting green technology solutions to each of its hospital branches nationwide.
"Of the ESG concept, E [environment] is the most challenging for us, as we do have much know-how and practices of our own to follow. However, we have already established BDMS Green Healthcare project to emphasise efficient environmental operations for both hospitals and affiliated businesses," she explained.
This includes complete waste management for the entire system, whether it is general waste, infectious waste, recyclable waste, solar energy, appropriate water treatment, and working responsibly with the community and surrounding communities. The group currently includes more than 20 hospitals and businesses that have passed the BDMS Green Healthcare criteria assessment.
Currently, more than half of hospitals and affiliated businesses can reduce more than 10,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, which is equivalent to planting over 50,000 trees. Building on this success, BDMS aims to evaluate BDMS Green Healthcare and drive alternative energy usage in hospital areas and affiliated businesses to 100%, while also increasing the amount of general waste entering the recycling process to more than 26% by 2026.
"The concept of sustainability under the ESG theme has long been associated with healthcare businesses, particularly the social aspect. ESG, I believe, is already part of our daily work. To make it more clear and have a greater impact, we decided to develop our own ESG practices so that the sustainability ecosystem can strengthen and grow," she said, adding that the move was part of the group's mission to be a leader in health services that improve well-being on a sustainable path.