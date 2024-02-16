BDMS to bank on innovations in striving for medical sustainability

Her strong commitment was highlighted after the group was recently ranked first in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2023 for both global and emerging markets.

The group also received the highest score for social dimensions in the healthcare provider and services sector.

BDMS is Thailand's largest private healthcare group.

The move is part of its ongoing efforts to maintain its leading position as a healthcare service provider while achieving its sustainability goal.

Claiming to be the first hospital in the Asia Pacific region to receive the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Markets honour, Poramaporn cited the awards as proof of its determination to become the world's leading practitioner of medical sustainability.

These practices, she said, would be consistent with the Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) theme, allowing all of the group's operations and divisions to participate and implement the practice collaboratively.

She provided examples of previous practices.

"According to the organisation's strategy consistent with sustainable development, BDMS has executed a medical innovations project called ‘BDMS Innovative Healthcare’, telemedicine services for mental health called ‘BeDee Tele Mental Health’, and environmental management called ‘BDMS Green Healthcare’," she said.

BDMS Innovative Healthcare's strategy includes funding research to improve the effectiveness of hip replacement surgery. A new technique that does not cut the muscle, known as direct anterior approach hip replacement, helps patients recover more than 50% faster, improving the quality of life for those undergoing treatment, particularly the elderly, she said.