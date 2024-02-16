Major Cineplex zooms in on its sustainability goals
Major Cineplex Group, a leading player in the Thai film industry, has reiterated its commitment to sustainable operations.
With the largest number of branches covering every region throughout the country, delivering joy to movie enthusiasts, we are focused on sustainable business practices, specifically Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, Narut Jiansanong, deputy chief executive officer of marketing, Major Cineplex Group Company, said.
This commitment aims to create a balanced impact on the economy, society, and the environment, he said. "Major Cineplex not only acknowledges but also actively practices a commitment to being environmentally responsible. This commitment is evident from the declaration of our vision "Green Cinema, Earth-friendly Theatre", he said.
One of the ways is the use of old movie screens to create unique items, such as "bags made from movie screens", under the concept "I am Reborn from Major Cineplex Screen".
First introduced in February 2023, it has received an overwhelmingly positive response from environmentally conscious customers, Narut said.
In late 2023, Major Cineplex launched "I am Reborn from Major Cineplex Screen" Version 2, creating added value from unused movie screens. They collaborated with Pronto, a popular high-street fashion brand in Thailand, to cater to fashion enthusiasts with items such as M-Pop, M-Tote and M-Pouch.
No to paper
The use of e-tickets has been implemented to reduce the consumption of paper. Popcorn boxes are produced in factories certified with green labels. The employee uniforms are made from recycled plastic bottles, Narut said of the company's environmentally friendly efforts.
Currently, 5,000 uniforms have been produced, equivalent to using approximately 60,000 plastic bottles (one shirt is made from 12 plastic bottles), he said
Saving on energy
To economise on energy consumption, Major Cineplex is collaborating with Kantana Post Production to revolutionise the delivery of movies in the Digital Cinema Package (DCP). "Instead of transporting movie content via traditional means to theatres, the company has transitioned to using a high-speed 5G internet connection for online delivery. This partnership has resulted in reduced fuel consumption, decreased carbon dioxide emissions, streamlined file delivery processes, and savings in both time and electricity," Narut said.
Furthermore, Major Cineplex's standalone cinema has installed solar rooftops to harness solar energy. They have also adopted more than 230 laser projector systems, replacing digital projectors, resulting in energy savings and reduced carbon dioxide emissions.
Additionally, the creation of "M Skywalk" has expanded green spaces and provided a public exercise area on the rooftop of the Avenue Ratchayothin building, where people can access these facilities for free, Narut said.
Caring for society
On the social front, Major Cineplex has established the "Major Care" foundation, actively engaging in various activities for the past 10 years. The foundation aims to assist and contribute positively to society, particularly focusing on supporting underprivileged children, people with disabilities, and the elderly, he said.
Major Cineplex places a strong emphasis on equality and reducing discrimination among its employees, he said. "We actively hire individuals with physical or intellectual disabilities for certain positions, demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity. The organisation is dedicated to fostering a workplace that is fair, transparent, and resistant to corruption," he said.
"Additionally, we have instilled a new organisational culture called the '9 Rules Of Success' to enhance work potential and encourage its application in daily life," Narut said.