Major Cineplex zooms in on its sustainability goals

With the largest number of branches covering every region throughout the country, delivering joy to movie enthusiasts, we are focused on sustainable business practices, specifically Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, Narut Jiansanong, deputy chief executive officer of marketing, Major Cineplex Group Company, said.

This commitment aims to create a balanced impact on the economy, society, and the environment, he said. "Major Cineplex not only acknowledges but also actively practices a commitment to being environmentally responsible. This commitment is evident from the declaration of our vision "Green Cinema, Earth-friendly Theatre", he said.

One of the ways is the use of old movie screens to create unique items, such as "bags made from movie screens", under the concept "I am Reborn from Major Cineplex Screen".

First introduced in February 2023, it has received an overwhelmingly positive response from environmentally conscious customers, Narut said.

In late 2023, Major Cineplex launched "I am Reborn from Major Cineplex Screen" Version 2, creating added value from unused movie screens. They collaborated with Pronto, a popular high-street fashion brand in Thailand, to cater to fashion enthusiasts with items such as M-Pop, M-Tote and M-Pouch.