Syngenta cultivates sustainable farming through its ‘Bee Love School Camp’
Syngenta Thailand, in collaboration with various organisations, has launched the “Bee Love School Camp”, aiming to educate students, farmers and communities on the critical role of pollinators in ecosystems.
The initiative also focuses on promoting responsible chemical usage to ensure sustainable environmental and ecosystem practices.
This year’s “Bee Love” event was held on Thursday (February 15) at the Chantaburi Agricultural Promotion and Development Centre in Chanthaburi province.
The programme featured exhibitions on bees and other pollinating insects, as well as the creation of areas devoted to being pollinator food sources.
Additionally, collaborative efforts were made to develop educational curricula and activities on environmental systems tailored for primary and secondary school students.
The event drew more than 200 participants, including fruit farmers, beekeepers and youths eager to learn about beekeeping practices.
Wanaporn Wattanakasemsut, director of sustainability at Syngenta Crop Protection, said the project stemmed from the company’s commitment to disseminating safe and proper beekeeping knowledge among various stakeholders.
She added that the Bee Love Project also exemplifies Syngenta’s dedication to fostering collaborations among the government, private sector, farmers, communities, and educational institutions. These partnerships aim to collectively care for and preserve the environment, ensuring sustainable benefits for all stakeholders while fostering long-term coexistence.
Naris Kongsomboon, director of the Chanthaburi Agricultural Promotion and Development Centre, said: “Farmers in some areas may still be unaware of using chemicals properly to avoid environmental impacts. Collaborating with private organisations on the Bee Love Project helps provide knowledge and understanding to farmers, beekeepers and communities about the increasing importance of bees and insects. If all sectors recognise the significance of this, it can contribute to preserving the environment.”
A fruit farmer in Chanthaburi said: “Initially, I used chemicals without any knowledge about bees. Combined with changing weather, bees disappeared. After being trained at the Bee Centre, I learned about the importance of bees and insects. Farmers using chemicals and wanting to keep bees can find out how to prevent a chemical impact on bees and insects, who contribute to the yield in our orchards.”
Syngenta Thailand’s commitment extends beyond promoting responsible chemical usage. The agri-tech company advocates for agriculture based on Integrated Pest Management and Good Agricultural Practices, ensuring high-quality, standardised, and safe crop production for both producers and consumers.
By fostering a balanced ecosystem where farmers and bees coexist harmoniously, Syngenta’s efforts contribute to sustainable agriculture and the preservation of pollinators essential for food production.