Syngenta cultivates sustainable farming through its ‘Bee Love School Camp’

The initiative also focuses on promoting responsible chemical usage to ensure sustainable environmental and ecosystem practices.

This year’s “Bee Love” event was held on Thursday (February 15) at the Chantaburi Agricultural Promotion and Development Centre in Chanthaburi province.

The programme featured exhibitions on bees and other pollinating insects, as well as the creation of areas devoted to being pollinator food sources.

Additionally, collaborative efforts were made to develop educational curricula and activities on environmental systems tailored for primary and secondary school students.

The event drew more than 200 participants, including fruit farmers, beekeepers and youths eager to learn about beekeeping practices.

Wanaporn Wattanakasemsut, director of sustainability at Syngenta Crop Protection, said the project stemmed from the company’s commitment to disseminating safe and proper beekeeping knowledge among various stakeholders.