Indorama continues iGreen Fashion innovation as it celebratres 10th anniversary

The chic and cool everyday attire, colourful party dresses, dark avant-garde long cloaks, hand-made cross-stitch shirts, and light vivid handbags from eight young Thai designers earned much applause from audiences at a Reco Collective fashion show on Monday night.

However, the sound of appreciation was amplified when they learned that almost all of the materials used in these designs are recycled clothing, PET resins, fibres and yarns.

Hosted by Indorama Ventures, the world’s largest producer of PET resins, in collaboration with Thai Taffeta, Earthology Studio, Dapper, and Ecotopia, the fashion show demonstrated the preferred options of the fashion industry as it goes “green” and joins the global sustainability trend.

The Reco Collective’s inaugural fashion collection features eight designers across seven brands: CHANA, ENDPROOF, HeARTh, JIRAWAT, MJSN, and PREAM.

The show also contributes to its efforts to encourage increased use of recycled materials in people’s daily lives, as well as to raise awareness among the general public about which used materials can be revived and transformed into brand new clothing.

Aradhana Lohia Sharma, vice president of Indorama Ventures, said at a media briefing before the show that Reco Collective is a practical test initiative aimed at setting a new standard for sustainable fashion.

Reco Collective began in 2011 as a staged competition for young Thai designers to showcase their work. However, in order to sustain their career paths, Indorama Ventures leaders developed a programme to serve as an incubator and accelerator lab, assisting potential designers in successfully launching their green fashion into the market.