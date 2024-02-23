GPSC supports Thai youth in the International Nuclear Science Olympiad

Nuclear energy is one of the most efficient types of energy and it will become a major source of energy in the future since it can generate power with stability, which can help reduce fuel price fluctuations. Above all, nuclear power plants do not emit greenhouse gases during their operation. It is also one of the energy sources that are expected to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions to net zero, or Net Zero Emission, which is the ultimate goal of many countries and many leading organizations.

Therefore, it is advisable to equip the youths with bodies of knowledge and technologies in various fields, especially the new advancements in nuclear technology, so that there would be a positive understanding towards this kind of energy in Thai society in the long run. Additionally, the cultivation of knowledge in this way can be an inspiration to the youths who have a vital role in developing the energy of the future, leading to the creation of energy innovations that are beneficial to national development.

At present, the technologies and innovations in nuclear energy are in continuous progress, especially SMR (Small Module Reactor), which can produce a maximum power of 300 MW per unit. SMR technology emphasizes safety standards with higher efficiency.

Currently, China and Russia have already applied this technology in their commercial power generation. Many countries worldwide are also showing their interest in such SMR technology as it is believed to reduce global warming significantly. Recently, the European Union is preparing to announce the industrial alliance on SMR technology throughout the continent to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90% in 2040.