GPSC supports Thai youth in the International Nuclear Science Olympiad
GPSC is dedicated to backing Thai youths in the "International Nuclear Science Olympiad" in Manila, Philippines, from July 31 to August 7, 2024. The goal is to enhance knowledge and explore cutting-edge technologies and energy innovations.
These endeavours aim to ensure energy security, promote environmentally friendly power, and contribute to sustainable national development.
Worawat Pitayasiri, President and Chief Executive Officer of Global Power Synergy or GPSC, the innovative power flagship of PTT Group, revealed that GPSC, in collaboration with the Nuclear Society of Thailand (NST), is determined to provide support for the “1st International Nuclear Science Olympiad” for secondary school students, which will be held from 31 July to 7 August 2024 in Manila, Philippines.
The competition is also deemed as an opportunity to broaden science instruction, leading to the enhancement of knowledge and understanding of technology development and energy innovations. The exact schedule for recruiting the youths to take part in this competition will be announced in March 2024 on the website of the Nuclear Association of Thailand (www.nst.or.th).
“The support to this academic competition is one of GPSC’s business commitments to provide the youths with bodies of knowledge concerning energy technology, particularly the use of clean energy that is beneficial to the country. Besides, this competition is considered an opportunity for Thai secondary school students to take part in academic competitions on the international level and develop their knowledge in the field of nuclear science and technology for peace. Moreover, this stage is regarded as a chance for Thai youths to apply and exchange their academic knowledge as well as their experiences with others from many countries. The competition is also expected to uplift the quality of human resources in nuclear energy and create sustainable energy security. The support provided for the youths shall contribute to the development of human resources, which is highly important for national development in the future,” said Worawat.
Nuclear energy is one of the most efficient types of energy and it will become a major source of energy in the future since it can generate power with stability, which can help reduce fuel price fluctuations. Above all, nuclear power plants do not emit greenhouse gases during their operation. It is also one of the energy sources that are expected to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions to net zero, or Net Zero Emission, which is the ultimate goal of many countries and many leading organizations.
Therefore, it is advisable to equip the youths with bodies of knowledge and technologies in various fields, especially the new advancements in nuclear technology, so that there would be a positive understanding towards this kind of energy in Thai society in the long run. Additionally, the cultivation of knowledge in this way can be an inspiration to the youths who have a vital role in developing the energy of the future, leading to the creation of energy innovations that are beneficial to national development.
At present, the technologies and innovations in nuclear energy are in continuous progress, especially SMR (Small Module Reactor), which can produce a maximum power of 300 MW per unit. SMR technology emphasizes safety standards with higher efficiency.
Currently, China and Russia have already applied this technology in their commercial power generation. Many countries worldwide are also showing their interest in such SMR technology as it is believed to reduce global warming significantly. Recently, the European Union is preparing to announce the industrial alliance on SMR technology throughout the continent to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90% in 2040.