‘Treat sustainability as the norm’, UN Global Compact urges

Speaking to a group of media prior to her speech at the “Unlocking the Global Pathways to Resilience, Growth, and Sustainability for 2030” panel discussion on Monday, she noted that a strong commitment to sustainability has been made, with some positive progress.

However, those commitments and goals are not ambitious enough.

If a goal is not set high enough, it will take a long time to achieve, and in today's world, there may not be enough time to wait, For example, the UN Global Compact study found that closing the gender pay gap will take 257 years based on the current target.

“And rather than aiming for 10% female CEOs in the company, why not increase the number to 40-50%?” she said, adding that the higher the number, the greater the challenges, but at the end of the day, sustainability is the global new norm and will be the path to reaping the benefits.

Unfortunately, despite more than 90% of CEOs worldwide recognising their leadership role in ensuring the sustainability of their businesses and supply chains, most companies still fall short of their target in terms of timeframe.

According to the most recent study, the world is not on track to meet the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 and, perhaps more worryingly, 85% of indicators for the Sustainable Development Goals are off track.

Allchurch highlighted the cyclical and structural barriers impeding progress towards the SDGs.

Cyclical barriers like inflation, interest rates, competing priorities, and geopolitical instabilities, she said, are beyond companies' ability to solve. Businesses should therefore focus on structural barriers such as long payback periods, inability to influence the supply chain, a lack of policy incentives, and a lack of SDG impact measurement and data.