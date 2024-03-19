Inside a UAE plant, cooking oil turns into biofuel

"The mix of the biofuel is very easy. It's not a nuclear science. It's actually an oil, we mix it with methanol and potassium hydroxide or sodium hydroxide, either. So, this is actually the mix based on how much it has to be based on the free fatty acid percentage of the oil that we can put the mixture."

The UAE seeks to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

But in 2023 an independent research group said the country was far off track to meet its climate targets

if it went ahead with plans to expand oil and gas production and use.

That same year, the UAE government updated its targets, including raising the share of clean energy in the UAE's total energy mix to 30% by 2030.

"Saving the environment is not an option right now. Biofuel is one of the things, but we are seeking many other sustainable methods in order to save the environment, not only in transportation but in many other things."

Lootah Biofuels is not the first company to turn cooking oil to power vehicles.