Thansettakij launches Climate Centre to boost awareness on global warming

Boosting awareness is key

The department’s permanent secretary Jatuporn Buruspat lauded Thansettakij’s Climate Centre, saying it would serve as a vital contributor to the government’s efforts to raise public awareness on climate change.

“Many people are still confused about how climate change has an impact on their lives,” he said, referring to the prevalence of misconceptions on the subject.

“Extreme weather events, critical changes to the Earth systems, loss of biodiversity and degrading ecosystems are some of the top concerns for the next 10 years,” he said, citing a World Economic Forum survey that was released in January.

He also cited the impact global warming is having on the fragile Antarctic ecosystem, where flowers are now blooming and polar bears are starving.

He said these concerns have led to the enforcement of laws and regulations to mitigate climate change impact, such as the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, which aims to promote cleaner industrial practices globally.

He said Thailand’s draft act on climate change was currently undergoing public hearings and is slated for launch ahead of the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan in November.

He added that even though Thailand makes a relatively minor contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions (0.95%), it is among the countries most affected by climate change, particularly rising sea levels.

To address these problems, he said, the department has set up centres nationwide to promote knowledge exchange and collaboration among stakeholders in each province.

For instance, he said, Saraburi was responsible for a lot of greenhouse gas emissions because it had many factories. So, it could partner with Mae Hong Son, which has a lot of forests, to help offset emissions, he said.

These centres can also offer practical solutions to farmers who burn farm waste, which is one of the biggest contributors to PM2.5 pollution.

“Though it may take some time to achieve results, all stakeholders should learn how to deal with environmental issues,” he added.