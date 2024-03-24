How Bangkokians cut their carbon emissions by 11 tons on Saturday night

The MEA said it also encouraged participation by its employees to help save energy and alleviate the causes of climate change.

Lights off was started by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), an international non-governmental organisation, as a symbolic event to keep the lights off in Sydney in 2007. It has turned into a major global catalyst to promote the environmental protection. The organisers said that more than "410,000 hours were given" to the planet last year through support for the campaign in over 190 countries and territories.

The campaign aims to encourage people around the world to turn off their lights for an hour to reduce global warming.