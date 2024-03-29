SEC working on regulation to make listed companies accountable for ESG

Robert Penaloza, the country head of Abrdn, called for more policies like ESG funds and tax benefits from the government so that sustainability becomes the new “social norm”.

He made the remarks during the “Rules of Financial Sector Towards a Sustainable Economy” forum at the UK-Thailand Financial Conference 2024 organised by the UK embassy in Bangkok.

The business leader said Thailand “cannot wait any longer” to take steps in tackling environmental issues, citing current challenges like global warming, and, in particular the air pollution in Thailand.

“Trying to get the capital in the right places is a bit of a challenge because, at the end of the day, investors cannot just think about returns. You [investors] need to think about impact and social returns. Once that becomes the norm of society, then you will see corporates and investors collaborating [to promote ESG effort],” he added.