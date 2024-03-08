British Embassy to hold UK-Thai Financial Conference
Building on centuries of friendship and partnership, the British Embassy in Bangkok is to host the UK-Thailand Financial Conference on March 28 at the Park Hyatt Ploenchit.
Thailand and the UK formed the Joint Trade and Economic Committee in 2022 to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries and explore new opportunities across diverse sectors.
The two countries have pledged to work together to improve financial inclusion and cybersecurity, promote sustainable finance and encourage innovation.
The inaugural UK-Thailand Financial Conference will provide high-level decision-makers and industry leaders with a platform to network and share insights. It also aims to stimulate further collaborations between the public and private sectors to improve the business environment.
The UK’s Minister of Investment, Lord Dominic Johnson, will give the keynote address. British ambassador to Thailand Mark Gooding OBE, other distinguished guests and executives from the private sector will be joined by experts in banking and finance, who will address issues ranging from generative AI to corporate ESG in two panel discussions. The conference will be followed by a networking lunch.
Those interested can register for the conference at: https://www.nationthailand.com/ukthailandfinancialconference