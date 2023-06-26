Prajanchai Dominates Sam-A To Capture ONE Interim Strawweight World Title

Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao first met two years ago, with the former picking up a unanimous decision victory and stripping Sam-A of his belt. This time around, however, Prajanchai wasted no time in getting the job done when the two met inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

After the two tested one another in the opening frame, the second stanza allowed the battlers to let loose with their arsenal, and it was Prajanchai who fired first.

Having initially dropped Sam-A for an eight-count with a straight left hand, Prajanchai piled on the pressure. Picking his moment very carefully, the finishing sequence came at 2:10 of round two with a right elbow.

Prajanchai stopped Sam-A’s comeback story to cement himself as the top contender for Joseph Lasiri’s gold later this year, and he also bagged a US$50,000 bonus for his triumph from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

In the main event, the heavyweight rankings saw a change as Arjan Bhullar put his ONE Heavyweight World Championship on the line against interim titleholder Anatoly Malykhin in a unification bout.

