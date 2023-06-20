Arjan Bhullar vs. Anatoly Malykhin: 4 keys to victory

Malykhin’s crushing knockout power

Genuine, one-punch knockout power is not that uncommon among heavyweights. But even in elite company, Malykhin stands out as one of the most fearsome.

Since making his ONE debut in 2021, Malykhin has stopped all four of his foes, and only one has taken him into the second round.

His power was not diminished when he moved down in weight, either. At ONE Fight Night 5 in December, Malykhin added the ONE light heavyweight world title to his collection when he demolished then-undefeated two-weight world champion Reinier de Ridder in one round.

If the ONE Friday Fights 22 main event turns into a striking firefight, Malykhin will likely hold a significant advantage.

Bhullar’s slick boxing

Bhullar is not simply a wrestler; he has hands, too.

The Indian superstar’s refined boxing skills have been evident in both of his ONE appearances so far.

On debut, the Indian sensation outboxed Italian slugger Mauro Cerilli en route to a unanimous decision in 2019.

The best was yet to come, however, as the Indian-Canada used precise boxing and ferocious body attacks to break down and stop four-time ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera in April 2021.

As long as the fight remains standing, Bhullar will look to use his slick head movement and well-placed counters to offset the raw power of Malykhin.

Malykhin’s relentless pressure

Malykhin isn’t just a one-punch knockout artist, though.

“Sladkiy” fights at a furious pace and can overwhelm his opponents with volume as well.

While we haven’t seen Malykhin dragged into the later rounds yet, his ONE interim heavyweight world title victory over Belarusian contender Kirill Grishenko showed that he can sustain the rage.

After a dominant first round, the 35-year-old maintained the pressure and eventually dispatched Grishenko with a ferocious combination at 3:42 of the second frame.

Malykhin will likely look to pressure Bhullar to overwhelm and prevent the heavyweight champion from settling into a technical battle.

