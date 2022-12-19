Mahidol joins up with Juntendo University, Jolly Good Inc to prepare VR teaching material on infectious diseases
Mahidol University, in collaboration with Japanese innovation company Jolly Good Inc and Juntendo University, has developed virtual reality lessons for its Infectious Diseases Department.
The VR lessons were developed on the back of the virtual international medical seminar, JITMM2022, utilising teaching materials on infectious disease treatment unique to Mahidol University.
In this seminar, a lecturer from Mahidol University gave a remote VR lecture to Japanese medical students and residents with the aim of providing advanced Thai medical technology to Japanese medical educational institutions.
Thailand ranks fifth out of 74 countries throughout the world in the number of hospitals with JCI accreditation (an international standard for evaluating medical care) and has top-level medical care in Asia, in addition to which it possesses advanced treatment technology relating to a variety of infectious diseases. However, due to being an ageing society, Thailand also faces a serious shortage of doctors and medical workers.
Therefore, moving forward, Jolly Good will continue to create VR teaching materials based on Thailand's advanced medical technology in collaboration with Mahidol University, and beginning with this bilateral medical VR seminar, Jolly Good will work to share information with overseas medical institutions in a variety of situations regarding the advanced level of Thailand's medical technology and will support efforts to attract overseas medical professionals to Thailand.
This is a collaborative demonstration project between Jolly Good and Juntendo University for the introduction of medical education VR for the purpose of developing medical human resources through the use of VR at Royal Mahidol University and throughout Thailand.
There is a shortage of doctors in Thailand, and it is necessary to provide medical technology
At present, more than 20% of the population of Thailand is at least 60 years of age, and demand for the medical industry in the country is increasing. In addition, there is one doctor per 2,000 people, which means that there is a shortage of doctors compared to other countries (one doctor per 800 people in Europe, and one doctor per 600 people in Japan), and the demand for medical workers is increasing.
Therefore, as a national policy, Thailand formed a 10-year strategic plan for becoming a medical hub in 2016, and as related organizations work together to establish advanced medical industry systems, new measures to secure medical personnel are required.