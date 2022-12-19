Mahidol joins up with Juntendo University, Jolly Good Inc to prepare VR teaching material on infectious diseases

The VR lessons were developed on the back of the virtual international medical seminar, JITMM2022, utilising teaching materials on infectious disease treatment unique to Mahidol University.

In this seminar, a lecturer from Mahidol University gave a remote VR lecture to Japanese medical students and residents with the aim of providing advanced Thai medical technology to Japanese medical educational institutions.

Thailand ranks fifth out of 74 countries throughout the world in the number of hospitals with JCI accreditation (an international standard for evaluating medical care) and has top-level medical care in Asia, in addition to which it possesses advanced treatment technology relating to a variety of infectious diseases. However, due to being an ageing society, Thailand also faces a serious shortage of doctors and medical workers.

Therefore, moving forward, Jolly Good will continue to create VR teaching materials based on Thailand's advanced medical technology in collaboration with Mahidol University, and beginning with this bilateral medical VR seminar, Jolly Good will work to share information with overseas medical institutions in a variety of situations regarding the advanced level of Thailand's medical technology and will support efforts to attract overseas medical professionals to Thailand.