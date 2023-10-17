Construction tycoon jailed for hunting let out of Kanchanaburi prison to serve time at home

He will be on probation until December 7 when his three-year-two-month sentence is completed.

He was received by his aides and lawyers, who escorted him into a waiting camper van without speaking to the army of reporters waiting in front of the prison. None of Premchai’s relatives were spotted at the site.

The convict, dressed in a blue shirt and grey trousers, appeared fatigued. He was limping and walking with the use of a walking stick.