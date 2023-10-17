Corrections Dept agrees to let hunter Premchai walk out of jail under parole on Tuesday

Premchai’s team of lawyers, led by Withoon Praiyaem, arrived at the Thong Pha Phum district prison at 11.15am on Tuesday. Several reporters were also waiting outside to cover his release.

The Supreme Court sentenced Premchai, former president of Italian-Thai Development Plc, to three years and two months in jail on December 8, 2021, for hunting and killing protected species, including a rare black leopard in the World Heritage Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary in Kanchanaburi in 2018. He was arrested on February 6, 2018.