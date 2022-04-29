Cheap charging, more stations to rev up Thailand’s EV promotion

Arkhom unveiled the latest moves to boost EV usage during his speech to mark Toyota Motor Thailand signing up to the Excise Department’s EV price subsidy scheme.

Toyota will sell its new bZ4X battery electric compact SUV under the scheme.

In February, the Cabinet approve subsidies of Bt70,000 to Bt150,000 on purchases of EVs as part of its package to promote Thailand’s EV manufacturing industry.

In the package, the excise tax on EV cars was cut from 8 per cent to 2 per cent and on EV pickups from 8 per cent to zero. The import tariff on complete EV cars was reduced to 40 per cent, 20 per cent and 0 per cent, depending on the engine size, until 2023.