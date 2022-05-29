Electric vehicle registration soars up 75% in April

Department figures show a total of 6,778 EVs were registered in April, compared with 3,858 a year earlier – a rise of 75.68 per cent.
Registered EVs fell into three categories: battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV).
The government has ambitions to make Thailand the largest EV production hub in the world, with EVs constituting 50 per cent of total domestic auto production by 2030.
Comparison of EV registration April 2021 vs April 2022:
BEVs
- April 2021 – 414
- April 2022 – 1,232
Petrol-powered HEVs
- April 2021 – 2,867
- April 2022 – 4,969
Diesel-powered HEVs
- April 2021 – 1
- April 2022 – 13
Petrol-powered PHEVs
- April 2021 – 576
- April 2022 – 834
Diesel-powered PHEVs
-April 2021 – none
-April 2022 – 3
Published : May 29, 2022
By : THE NATION
