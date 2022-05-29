Thu, June 02, 2022

Electric vehicle registration soars up 75% in April

Registrations of all types of electric vehicle (EV) increased by 75 per cent in April compared with the same period last year, according to the Land Transport Department.

Department figures show a total of 6,778 EVs were registered in April, compared with 3,858 a year earlier – a rise of 75.68 per cent.

Registered EVs fell into three categories: battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV).

The government has ambitions to make Thailand the largest EV production hub in the world, with EVs constituting 50 per cent of total domestic auto production by 2030.

Comparison of EV registration April 2021 vs April 2022:

BEVs

- April 2021 – 414

- April 2022 – 1,232

Petrol-powered HEVs

- April 2021 – 2,867

- April 2022 – 4,969

Diesel-powered HEVs

- April 2021 – 1

- April 2022 – 13

Petrol-powered PHEVs

- April 2021 – 576

- April 2022 – 834

Diesel-powered PHEVs

-April 2021 – none

-April 2022 – 3

Published : May 29, 2022

By : THE NATION

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Nation Thailnad
