MSDHS pushes new Control of Begging Act to tighten penalties on begging

The new bill also outlines offences and criminal penalties for those profiting from beggars:

Begging will be prohibited, with defined special circumstances subject to stricter punishment.

Migrants who enter the Kingdom to beg will be dealt with under this Act before further proceedings under the Immigration Act.

Individuals exploiting child beggars—including parents, descendants, guardians, or caretakers, regardless of legal connection—will face heightened penalties.

Additionally, the bill establishes guidelines for protecting and improving the quality of life of beggars by defining the roles and responsibilities of guardians and quality-of-life development centres, along with outlining the methods and rights of beggars who accept protection.

It also introduces tax incentives to encourage individuals, employers, business owners, and private organisations to support efforts to control begging and promote the development of individuals with skills.

The MSDHS intends to propose the new Control of Begging Bill to the working group responsible for law development, revision, and amendment for human security.

The bill will then be open for public consultation via the central legal system, including a forum for public opinions in July. In August, it is expected to be reviewed by the beggar control committee before submission to the Cabinet for consideration in September.