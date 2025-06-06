MSDHS pushes new Control of Begging Act to tighten penalties on begging

On Thursday, the MSDHS reviewed and considered improvements to the Control of Begging Act BE 2559 (2016). The review found that current law enforcement is inconsistent with present circumstances, that the existing penalties fail to deter begging and those who exploit beggars, and that the Act lacks essential mechanisms to support skilled individuals.
The key principles for revising and amending the Control of Begging Act are as follows:
As a result, the ministry meeting agreed to repeal the current Act and propose a new bill with revised enforcement measures.
The new bill also outlines offences and criminal penalties for those profiting from beggars:
Additionally, the bill establishes guidelines for protecting and improving the quality of life of beggars by defining the roles and responsibilities of guardians and quality-of-life development centres, along with outlining the methods and rights of beggars who accept protection.
It also introduces tax incentives to encourage individuals, employers, business owners, and private organisations to support efforts to control begging and promote the development of individuals with skills.
The MSDHS intends to propose the new Control of Begging Bill to the working group responsible for law development, revision, and amendment for human security.
The bill will then be open for public consultation via the central legal system, including a forum for public opinions in July. In August, it is expected to be reviewed by the beggar control committee before submission to the Cabinet for consideration in September.