Tue, December 07, 2021

in-focus

Hunt on for Samut Prakan’s disappearing beggar children

A clip was posted on the Facebook page “Mueang Prakan News v2” on Friday evening showing three children lying on the shoulder of a very busy road near Samut Prakan’s Black Market area.

The images, captured by a dashcam, showed the three children lying prone on the shoulder a few metres after the U-turn in the right-most lane. They could have easily been run over by a speeding car.

The person who posted the clip said he had driven out of Big C Samut Prakan and was taking the U-turn to pick up his older brother from the Robinson department store on the other side.

He said he was shocked to see the three children on the side of a very busy and not very well lit road. However, when he got out of the car to find the youngsters, they had disappeared.

The clip has gone viral and some netizens have said they often spot a group of children begging in that area, while others are calling on the authorities to investigate the matter.

Published : December 04, 2021

By : THE NATION

