New funeral ritual turns human remains into tree fertiliser, returning life to nature

As environmental awareness grows, even "death" is no longer an exception. A Washington-based startup, Return Home, is revolutionising the deathcare industry with an innovative and eco-friendly concept—turning human bodies into compost, a process known as human composting.
Though it may seem unconventional, this practice of transforming human remains into natural fertiliser is gaining traction, particularly among younger generations who see death as part of the natural cycle, rather than an event requiring resource-heavy traditional rituals.
Return Home uses a process called "Organic Reduction," which takes about 30 days. Under controlled conditions, moisture, temperature, and specialised microorganisms break down the body of the deceased in a natural and respectful way. No cremation, formaldehyde, or metal and wood coffins are required.
The final result is around one cubic yard of "soil," which can be used to plant trees. Families can choose to take the soil home to plant a memorial tree or donate it to community green space restoration projects.
While cremation may seem convenient, it releases vast amounts of carbon and harmful toxins, including mercury from dental fillings, into the atmosphere. Traditional burial also uses up significant resources, such as expensive coffins, embalming fluids, and land that must be maintained permanently.
In contrast, turning human remains into fertiliser reduces resource use, creates a complete natural cycle, and promotes environmental regeneration. Companies like Return Home offer an important option for those who want their "final body" to contribute to the land rather than be left in a cemetery.
Return Home's concept is not just about the physical management of remains but about completely changing how we view death. Instead of seeing it as the end of life, it can be seen as "returning to nature" in a way that is gentle, respectful, and meaningful.
With advancements in technology and increasing awareness, this company is not just a trend but a glimpse into the future of deathcare, connecting humanity to the Earth in a deeper, more sustainable way than ever before.