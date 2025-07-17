New funeral ritual turns human remains into tree fertiliser, returning life to nature

A sustainable alternative

While cremation may seem convenient, it releases vast amounts of carbon and harmful toxins, including mercury from dental fillings, into the atmosphere. Traditional burial also uses up significant resources, such as expensive coffins, embalming fluids, and land that must be maintained permanently.

In contrast, turning human remains into fertiliser reduces resource use, creates a complete natural cycle, and promotes environmental regeneration. Companies like Return Home offer an important option for those who want their "final body" to contribute to the land rather than be left in a cemetery.



A new way of death = a new life

Return Home's concept is not just about the physical management of remains but about completely changing how we view death. Instead of seeing it as the end of life, it can be seen as "returning to nature" in a way that is gentle, respectful, and meaningful.

With advancements in technology and increasing awareness, this company is not just a trend but a glimpse into the future of deathcare, connecting humanity to the Earth in a deeper, more sustainable way than ever before.