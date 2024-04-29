Pushes for Green Operations across the entire chain

Delivering quality logistics solutions, safeguarding information security and privacy protection

J&T Express is committed to providing high-quality logistics solutions by establishing a comprehensive express delivery product system including “Tuyouda”, Cash on Delivery and Parcel Insurance. The company continuously optimizes the express delivery process to enhance the customer service experience. At the same time, J&T Express has developed its international delivery logistics strategy, contributing to the construction and development of the international industry and supply chain.

The company has implemented global network security and privacy protection measures and continues to improve its information security and privacy protection management mechanism. This provides an all-round protection of the personal information lifecycle and safeguards the security of delivery information ensuring that the private information of customers is protected through the development of network security, regular internal information security audits and information security awareness training for employees. In 2023, J&T Express obtained several authoritative information security system certifications such as ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 among others.

Supporting employee development, and building a better society together

Talent is the core driving force supporting J&T Express’ development. The company is committed to creating a diversified, equal, and inclusive working environment, providing employees with diversified communication channels, employee benefits and various training support, and continuously improving the development of the safety management system, which empowers the growth and development of employees.

J&T Express leveraged its operational advantages and actively contributed to the development and improvement of communities it operates in the areas of environmental protection and public welfare, post-disaster assistance, rural education and revitalization, and helping people with special needs. For example, the company hosted a Green Express Innovation Video Competition in Thailand involving extensive participation by university students and the public to promote innovation in green development. In China, the company set up agricultural speciality lines with a network of more than 220,000 villages and worked with public welfare organizations to provide resources for rural schools in remote areas. In Indonesia, the company launched the J&T Super Seller Project to contribute to the development of small and medium enterprises as well as initiated the J&T Connect Project offering support to people with disabilities to start their businesses.

Moving forward, adhering to its “Customer-oriented and Efficiency-based” mission, J&T Express is committed to social value creation and high-quality development through improving business efficiency and service quality, empowering employee development and promoting environmental protection, as part of its global strategy to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring logistical benefits to all.