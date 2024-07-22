Thailand launches Japan collaboration to build circular economy

Pimphattra is heading a delegation to study circular industrial estates in Japan as part of plans for a smart city and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) on Thailand’s eastern seaboard.
The July 21-27 trip will see Industry Ministry representatives hold talks with Japanese counterparts on driving sustainable development goals (SDGs), the circular economy and carbon neutrality.
Items on the agenda include dealing with industrial waste, using ammonia as an alternative to fossil fuel, and recycling EVs, fluorescent lamps and solar panels.
The delegation will also visit Kitakyushu Eco-Town to study resource management under the BCG or Bio, Circular and Green economy model.
“This visit is an important milestone for strengthening collaboration with Japan to drive Thai industry towards sustainability and eco-friendliness,” Pimphattra said.
Japan is Thailand’s third-largest trade partner, driven by two-way flows of cars, machinery, consumer products, fuel and medical supplies.
Japan is also a leading foreign investor in Thailand, with over 50 billion baht spent on 293 projects in 2022.