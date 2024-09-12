Koh Lanta’s war on waste hailed as breakthrough for green tourism

Launched by the Thailand Environment Institute (TEI) in 2021, the initiative is setting a new standard for sustainable tourism and preserving the island’s natural beauty for generations to come.
Koh Lanta’s mangroves, coral beaches, and jungle-covered hills have faced increasing pressure from tourism development over the past few decades, with nearly 300,000 tourists visiting the island in 2019 alone. The island’s economy is now almost entirely dependent on tourism, which is taking a heavy toll on the environment amid limited waste-management infrastructure.
Wilavan Noipa, director of TEI’s natural resources programme, explained that the programme is designed to tackle the waste problem in communities facing a landfill shortage, while also promoting a circular economy.
On Wednesday, Wilavan Noipa unveiled the following eight steps that Koh Lanta is taking on its journey to sustainability:
“Effective waste management requires a collective effort, so initiating good practices tailored to each area helps raise awareness and encourage collaboration in the community,” Wilavan said.