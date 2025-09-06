Study finds ASEAN at highest risk as deforestation linked to 28,000 heat-related deaths globally

A recent study published in Nature Climate Change journal reveals that tropical deforestation between 2001 and 2020 has contributed to as many as 28,000 heat-related deaths per year worldwide. Southeast Asia, or ASEAN, emerged as the most severely affected region, recording the highest mortality rates linked to heat associated with forest loss among all tropical areas.



Impact of deforestation

Tropical deforestation not only harms the environment but also poses a serious threat to human health. The study found that global deaths related to heat in tropical regions reach approximately 28,000 annually, based on two decades of observational data.

Between 2001 and 2020, deforestation exposed roughly 345 million people across tropical regions to higher local temperatures. On average, daytime surface temperatures in deforested areas rose by 0.27°C. The effects were particularly pronounced in Southeast Asia, a key ASEAN region, where heat-related mortality reached 8-11 deaths per 100,000 people living in deforested areas.