Thai-Israeli innovation converts PVC waste into Naphtha fuel

The process has been developed by Thai petrochemicals giant SCG Chemicals and Israeli plastic upcycle startup Plastic Back, which aimed to solve the difficulty in dealing with PVC waste, offer an alternative to fossil fuel and promote the circular economy.
“I strongly believe that this innovation will be the beginning of more collaboration [between the two countries] in the future,” Israeli ambassador to Thailand Orna Sagiv said.
She added that the collaboration between the Israeli startup and Thai chemical giant would benefit the citizens of both countries.
Echoing Sagiv, NIA executive director Krithpaka Boonfueng said the project would enhance the innovation potential of both countries.
“This project is the first success since the signing of the innovation collaboration in 2018,” she said.
Suracha Udomsak, chief innovation officer of SCG Chemicals, confirmed that the superoxide process could recycle PVC waste completely.
“The process could be adopted in small factories and recycle large quantities of waste,” he said.
The company plans to adopt this process to deal with plastic waste and support the operation of petrochemical factories in Thailand, he said.
“This collaboration would drive Thailand towards a circular economy, which is in line with the company’s plan to drive a low-carbon society,” he added.
Tal Cohen, co-founder and CEO of Plastic Back, said the collaboration with SCG Chemicals would enhance recycling of PVC waste and lead to further partnerships.
“The IIA and the NIA play an important role in collaboration on knowledge integration and creating innovation together,” he said.