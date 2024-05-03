Ample room for Vietnam-Thailand cooperation in new economic sectors: official

Demand for cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand is continuously expanding and new business opportunities will appear when both countries begin to develop new economic sectors such as green economy, circular economy and renewable energy, according to Le Huu Phuc, Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Thailand.

As the two countries strive to achieve climate change response goals, especially net zero emissions, the Trade Office will seek opportunities to connect enterprises in those fields, Phuc said, adding that that is also an inevitable trend. There remains ample room to promote bilateral cooperation in the future.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s representative reporters in Thailand, Phuc said the office will focus on local economic cooperation, especially between the Northeastern provinces of Thailand, which house many Vietnamese people and the central provinces of Vietnam.