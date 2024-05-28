New toolkit offers guidance on diversity, inclusivity at work

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Embassy of Canada, the Sasin School of Management at Chulalongkorn University and Workplace Pride launched the “Inclusion Toolkit for Organisation and Business: LGBTQI+ Insights to Increase Inclusion for All”.
The toolkit aims to encourage businesses to integrate inclusive practices and was developed with the help of LGBTQI+ experts, activists and civil society organisations.
At the launch event, held on Tuesday at the Sasin School of Management in Bangkok, Nathineethiti “Nikki” Phinyapincha, founder of Transtalents Consulting Group, highlighted the struggles faced by the LGBTQI+ community.
Citing a 2018 World Bank survey, she noted that 77% of transgender individuals are rejected by potential employers due to their gender identity, while 62.5% of lesbians and 29% of gay individuals reported being told not to disclose their sexual identity at work.
The event also featured a panel discussion on “Building a Culture of Inclusion: Strategies and Best Practices for LGBTQI+ Workplace Equality in the Thai Business Landscape''.
The panellists included UNDP Thailand representative Renaud Meyer, Canadian Ambassador Ping Kitnikone, PM’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhhuprai and representatives from the business sector.
“We all have LGBTI+ colleagues, whether we know it or not. Diversity in the workforce and workplace is not a question – it’s a fact and inclusion is a choice,” Ambassador Kitnikone said, adding that businesses and multinational organisations need to make a concerted effort to promote inclusivity.
The Inclusion Toolkit focuses on four key areas: business cases highlighting the importance of inclusivity, steps HR departments can take, a code of conduct to shape company culture and training methods to build organisational competency.
Drew Mallory, professor of organisational psychology at Sasin School of Management, said this toolkit will not just benefit LGBTQI+ individuals but also other minorities.
“Signalling is very important. If you come from a background that has historically experienced stigma and discrimination, you are looking for signals that show you are safe. And if you see LGBTQI+ inclusive policies, maybe you are not LGBTQI+, maybe you are have a disability. But you realise if they are okay with this group, it probably means they are okay with me too,” he said.