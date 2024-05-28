New toolkit offers guidance on diversity, inclusivity at work

The event also featured a panel discussion on “Building a Culture of Inclusion: Strategies and Best Practices for LGBTQI+ Workplace Equality in the Thai Business Landscape''.

The panellists included UNDP Thailand representative Renaud Meyer, Canadian Ambassador Ping Kitnikone, PM’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhhuprai and representatives from the business sector.

“We all have LGBTI+ colleagues, whether we know it or not. Diversity in the workforce and workplace is not a question – it’s a fact and inclusion is a choice,” Ambassador Kitnikone said, adding that businesses and multinational organisations need to make a concerted effort to promote inclusivity.

The Inclusion Toolkit focuses on four key areas: business cases highlighting the importance of inclusivity, steps HR departments can take, a code of conduct to shape company culture and training methods to build organisational competency.

Drew Mallory, professor of organisational psychology at Sasin School of Management, said this toolkit will not just benefit LGBTQI+ individuals but also other minorities.

“Signalling is very important. If you come from a background that has historically experienced stigma and discrimination, you are looking for signals that show you are safe. And if you see LGBTQI+ inclusive policies, maybe you are not LGBTQI+, maybe you are have a disability. But you realise if they are okay with this group, it probably means they are okay with me too,” he said.

