Mahidol University ranks No 1 in Thailand, 19th globally in THE Impact 2024

THE Impact Rankings identify universities that excel in multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). There are rankings for individual SDGs, as well as an overall ranking that demonstrates comprehensive excellence in contributing to global sustainable development.
A total of 2,152 universities from 125 countries/regions were evaluated for the overall ranking.
#1 in Thailand for 5 SDGs
Mahidol University is recognized as number one in Thailand for five SDGs: SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being); SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy); SDG14 (Life Below Water; SDG 15 (Life On Land); and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).
For SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), Mahidol University is ranked among the top 5 in the world, based on the assessment involving 1,498 universities from 115 countries/regions.
Mahidol University also ranks fifth in the world for SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals), based on an assessment involving 2,031 universities from 121 countries/regions.
SDG 17: Forging partnerships that support sustainable development
On SDG 17, Mahidol University scored 98.3 out of 100. This performance can be attributed to the university’s efforts in forging strong domestic and international partnerships that support sustainable development and policy alignment for SDGs across various sectors.
Among such projects are the “Project on Driving Bueng Boraphet with a Network System”, where Mahidol University played a crucial role in conflict resolution and sustainable development in Bueng Boraphet, an important wetland located in Na Khon Sawan Province, Thailand.
Notably, the university has also driven positive outcomes in resolving the southern border problem with the “Project on Mahidol University and its participation in promoting the southern border peace process”. This project encompassed legal and structural reforms, involving parliamentary reforms and the participation of multiple stakeholders.
Mahidol University also facilitates collaborative research, knowledge transfer, financial support and resource mobility through various capacity-building projects.
These include the “Mahidol-Norway Capacity Building Initiative for Myanmar”, which provides a range of scholarships for Myanmar migrants and refugees.
Projects like “MFA-MU Capacity Building for Medical and Health Science Education Hub” as well as the “Mahidol-The Rockefeller Foundation Capacity Building Project on Sustainable Future in Developing Regions 2022” also promote knowledge sharing and medical development, especially in developing regions.
Mahidol University’s commitment to becoming a Sustainable University
For the overall ranking, Mahidol University has risen 19 ranking positions from the previous year.
Its outstanding improvement can be attributed to its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals through:
1) Research and innovation: Between 2018 to 2023, the highest volume of the university’s research output is related to SDG 3, accounting for 64% of scholarly output
2) Education: Over 90% of the courses offered by the university drive and encourage SDGs
3) Community engagement for a sustainable future
Mahidol University has excelled in various SDGs, showcasing their commitment to addressing the world's most pressing challenges, including environmental sustainability, social inclusion, economic growth and partnerships.
As one of the leading universities in Thailand, Mahidol University produces high-quality, internationally competitive graduates who not only excel in higher education but also contribute back to society – in line with the university’s guiding philosophy “wisdom of the land”.
Mahidol University will continue its push towards becoming a fully sustainable university with a solid foundation rooted in the concept of Sufficiency Economy Philosophy, as well as the 17 UN SDGs prepared by the United Nations.