Mahidol University ranks No 1 in Thailand, 19th globally in THE Impact 2024

THE Impact Rankings identify universities that excel in multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). There are rankings for individual SDGs, as well as an overall ranking that demonstrates comprehensive excellence in contributing to global sustainable development.

A total of 2,152 universities from 125 countries/regions were evaluated for the overall ranking.

#1 in Thailand for 5 SDGs

Mahidol University is recognized as number one in Thailand for five SDGs: SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being); SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy); SDG14 (Life Below Water; SDG 15 (Life On Land); and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

For SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), Mahidol University is ranked among the top 5 in the world, based on the assessment involving 1,498 universities from 115 countries/regions.

Mahidol University also ranks fifth in the world for SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals), based on an assessment involving 2,031 universities from 121 countries/regions.