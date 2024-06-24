Survey reveals 69% of CEOs view sustainability as a growth opportunity

"As CEOs reset their long-term strategies, environmental sustainability remains one of the leading factors that will frame competition," said Kristin Moyer, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner.

"Despite much corporate greenwash, recent economic conditions could have triggered a reversion to environmental, social and governance (ESG) cynicism and a refocus on profit at all costs. However, the overall commitment of CEOs appears unwavering."

The 2024 Gartner CEO and Senior Business Executive Survey was conducted from July to December 2023 among over 400 CEOs and other senior business executives in North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and South Africa, across different industries, revenue and company sizes.

"Sustainability consistently remains a top 10 business priority, surpassing even productivity and efficiency this year," said Moyer.

"Leaders and investors know environmentally cavalier corporate behaviour is a mid-to-long-term risk to business results, with a big price to be paid when environmental factors are ignored as externalities. However, smart CEOs realize big sustainability challenges create new areas of business opportunity."