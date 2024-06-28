Thailand moves closer to net-zero goal with ‘plastic’ roads

Thailand’s net zero-waste ambitions appear to be achievable now that the Department of Rural Roads’ pilot project to build roads with recycled plastic mixed with asphalt concrete has become a resounding success.

In 2019, the department built four roads with this new mixture covering just over 6 kilometres, director-general Apirat Chaiwongnoi said on Friday.

These roads were thoroughly tested and passed all standards as per the department’s research and development office, he said.

“Using plastic waste as a raw material in the construction of roads could potentially reduce 5 tonnes of plastic waste for every kilometre of road built,” he said. “This could revolutionise the standard of building infrastructure, as it will help minimise environmental impact through the use of recyclable materials as well as reducing energy usage.”

Apirat added that since the initial project was so successful, the department plans to use this plastic-mixed asphalt to repair damages on Highway No 3140, which leads to Nakhon Ratchasima Airport from the province’s Muang district. Work on the road, which covers about 3km, will start before the end of this fiscal year.

“This new material can be used to construct roads as well as repair damages,” he said. “With wider usage of plastic in roads, we hope to see communities and enterprises joining the effort by sorting out their waste and providing us with raw materials for roads made of plastic mixed with asphalt.”

The recycled plastic road project was initiated in 2018 in collaboration with the Department of Highways, Department of Rural Roads, SCG, Dow Thailand Group and Chiang Mai University.