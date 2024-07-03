Advancing Solar Innovations in Thailand to Support Clean Energy Goals

Dave Wang, Sub-Region Head for Asia Pacific at Trinasolar, commented, “It is an opportune time for the Thai government’s policy towards clean energy, with rapid technological advancements from leading companies like Trinasolar significantly lowering solar energy costs in the past decade. As the only total solutions provider in the industry, Trinasolar’s combination of solar panels, trackers and energy storage solutions, can unlock further value and help the Kingdom in achieving its ambitious net-zero targets.”

For instance, its award-winning Vertex N panels combine the two top technologies in the market: n-type i-TOPCon technology and 210mm wafer size technology, resulting in world-record-setting power output (740.6W in the lab) and higher efficiency. Having a comprehensive solar solutions provider like Trinasolar is a paradigm shift in the industry as its high-power modules can work hand in glove with its tracker and energy storage solutions, providing system stability. Moreover, having one procurement source also streamlines logistics and after-installation services.

He added that Trinasolar will prioritize floating solar solutions and energy storage systems to support the Thai government’s initiatives to boost renewable energy in the electricity sector.

Floating solar farms, which maximize available space and benefit from water’s natural cooling effect, are gaining popularity worldwide.

In Thailand, Trinasolar has implemented a 24 MW AC floating solar plant at Ubonrat Dam in Khon Kaen, which has been operational since March 2024. This project is expected to cut CO2 emissions by 41,000 tons and generate 46 million kWh of electricity annually, supporting approximately 18,000 homes. Its Vertex series panels are also used in prominent solar farms in India, Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore.

With the wide-scale adoption of solar, coupling solar modules and BESS for utility-scale projects presents a new dimension of benefits. Batteries store excess solar energy during the day and can release it when required, reducing reliance on the grid during peak hours, providing greater grid flexibility and ensuring a constant and efficient energy supply. For example, hydro-floating solar plants can produce electricity from solar energy during daytime and hydropower during night-time. Meanwhile, the BESS will sustain electricity generation during the transition of electricity generation between the two energy sources. Another key advantage is that electricity generated by other renewable energy sources, for instance, thermal and wind energy, can also be integrated into the energy storage system. Combined with high-capacity lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells like the Trina Storage Cell with a robust lifecycle of about 20 years, this translates to a lower levelized cost of storage (LCOS) making renewable energy projects more economically competitive. Overall, this approach can enhance the Loss of Load Expectation (LOLE) and improve energy resilience, which is crucial for maintaining critical services.

Trinasolar Solutions at ASEW

Trinasolar’s commitment to “Solar Energy for All” aligns with Thailand’s PDP and net-zero goals. As the only company offering a total solutions package – solar panels, solar tracking systems, and energy storage – Trinasolar ensures lower levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) and balance of system (BOS) costs.

Trina Solar will showcase its latest suite of solar solutions at the ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week (ASEW) in Bangkok. Highlights include the Vertex N series modules, the upgraded TrinaTracker Vanguard 1P and the 5MWh Elementa 2 energy storage solution which features Trina’s proprietary 314Ah LFP cell.