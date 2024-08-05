Climate change and its impact on Thailand

Thailand emits less than 1% of global greenhouse gases but ranks among the 10 countries most severely affected by climate change. This is a significant reason why Thais should be concerned about global climate issues.

A 2021 study by Swiss Re Institute projects Thailand's GDP could decline 43.6% by 2048 due to temperature increases of up to 3.2°C.

Climate change is forecast to take a severe toll on Thai tourism, shifting patterns towards nighttime activities while having a different effect according to location.

Tourism on the popular Andaman coast will benefit from shorter rainy seasons, allowing for longer periods of tourist activity. However, water shortages in this region may become more severe.

In contrast, tourism in the Gulf of Thailand will face increased rainfall and rainy seasons expanded by up to two weeks, which could lead to impacts including coastal erosion from storms.

In northern Thailand, the number of cool days is expected to drop by five-10 days per year over the next 20 years and by over 20 days in 50 years, impacting the region as cool weather is a major attraction for domestic tourists.

National parks and reserved deciduous or mixed forests will be at higher risk of wildfires due to hotter and drier conditions. The eastern region will experience the hottest weather in the country.

Bangkok and its suburbs, meanwhile, are among the 10 provinces at the highest risk of flooding due to increasing rainfall in the Chao Phraya River Basin during the rainy season, compounded by construction obstructing water flows.

Thailand aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065, as announced by then-PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at the 2021 UN Climate Conference in Glasgow.