UPCYDE turns waste into valuable resources

Mild Karoon-ngampun graduated from INDA, the International Program in Design and Architecture at the Faculty of Architecture, Chulalongkorn University and has worked as a landscape architect. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Mild turned to help her family business, a manufacturer for famous local and global shoes brands for more than 60 years.
As a third-generation member, Mild made a big change, transforming wastes into valuable products. She founded UPCYDE, a name that embodies science, design, and upcycling. It represents commitment to combining innovative scientific approaches with creative design thinking to upcycle waste into valuable resources. With her determination to help solve the problems of waste and climate change, UPCYDE develops biotech solutions by offering products that are the least harmful to the environment.
“I got the idea to use agricultural waste for upcycled products because Thailand is a major source of agricultural products and produces large quantities of leftover bio-waste,” Mild said.
“Loss and waste affect everyone along the food value chain, from farmers to retailers to consumers. We upcycle agricultural waste, including fruit peels and coffee grounds, which largely go to landfills or are often burned, contributing to climate change. Moreover, it could also be a new source of income for farmers who would like to live a more sustainable lifestyle.”
Thanks to outstanding innovation, UPCYDE gets funding from the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), DELTA ANGEL FUND by Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL, the National Innovation Agency (NIA), universities, and organisations.
Through various startup funds around the world, Mild successfully secured grants that provided UPCYDE with valuable networking opportunities. As a result, UPCYDE is now in the process of engaging with investors from Singapore and the US, collaborating on initiatives with companies that adhere to the same sustainable development principles.
Mild acknowledged that it's not easy to appeal to customers to buy upcycled products. In the beginning, plenty of Thai consumers were reluctant to buy. It's obviously a new thing and quite expensive.
Raising awareness about the importance of buying sustainable products is very challenging. Additionally, Thai people still have less awareness of this issue compared to those in Western countries. However, new generations like Gen Y and Z are key targets in Thailand, as they are more concerned about environmental impacts.
Today, UPCYDE is gaining consumers’ interest in the US and particularly Europe, where the growth of environmentally friendly products is driven by the rise of consumers conscious of environmental sustainability and climate-change regulations.
Among UPCYDE products, consumers can discover the innovative transformation of banana peels and leaves into exquisite, stunning furnishings. Banana peels and leaves from farm waste are also upcycled to be protective packaging. Further, UPCYDE has been constantly developing and adding alternative sustainable materials.
People from all walks of life have joined the movement, embracing the allure of conscientious consumer choices without compromising on style. Each purchase became a pledge to support a more sustainable future, where waste became a resource.
"As the enchanting tale of banana waste transformed into goods spread, it inspired countless others to rethink the potential of waste. With UPCYDE, sustainability became a way of life, as we extended our eco-magic to various products,” Mild said.
Taking to new heights
With the belief that upcycling is the key to a sustainable future, Mild has dedicated her experience to promoting ways to reduce waste. She has been recognized as a mentor and speaker at many sustainability and ESG forums globally, related to agriculture, fashion, and sustainable industries, as well as at international schools and universities, where she educates young people and raises awareness about sustainability.
In addition, Mild launched UPCYDE subscription solutions this year, offering customers a tailored solution that would help companies achieve net zero emissions, for example, turning their waste in the manufacturing process into new products.
"Currently, many listed companies in Thailand have joined us, and hopefully, we will see some improvement in green business in Thailand this year," Mild said.
She also suggested that to make a major change in sustainability, global brands must jump in and adopt green solutions for the long-term goal, rather than just corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects. It would be great if large corporations deployed sustainable solutions from those startups, since it would benefit everyone and small enterprises.
This year, UPCYDE also became a Certified B Corporation, marking a new milestone achievement in joining a global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and generative economy. From its supply-chain management to production processes, UPCYDE’s circular economy model ensures that every step of its operations contributes to positive change.