UPCYDE turns waste into valuable resources

Today, UPCYDE is gaining consumers’ interest in the US and particularly Europe, where the growth of environmentally friendly products is driven by the rise of consumers conscious of environmental sustainability and climate-change regulations.

Among UPCYDE products, consumers can discover the innovative transformation of banana peels and leaves into exquisite, stunning furnishings. Banana peels and leaves from farm waste are also upcycled to be protective packaging. Further, UPCYDE has been constantly developing and adding alternative sustainable materials.

People from all walks of life have joined the movement, embracing the allure of conscientious consumer choices without compromising on style. Each purchase became a pledge to support a more sustainable future, where waste became a resource.

"As the enchanting tale of banana waste transformed into goods spread, it inspired countless others to rethink the potential of waste. With UPCYDE, sustainability became a way of life, as we extended our eco-magic to various products,” Mild said.

Taking to new heights

With the belief that upcycling is the key to a sustainable future, Mild has dedicated her experience to promoting ways to reduce waste. She has been recognized as a mentor and speaker at many sustainability and ESG forums globally, related to agriculture, fashion, and sustainable industries, as well as at international schools and universities, where she educates young people and raises awareness about sustainability.

In addition, Mild launched UPCYDE subscription solutions this year, offering customers a tailored solution that would help companies achieve net zero emissions, for example, turning their waste in the manufacturing process into new products.

"Currently, many listed companies in Thailand have joined us, and hopefully, we will see some improvement in green business in Thailand this year," Mild said.

She also suggested that to make a major change in sustainability, global brands must jump in and adopt green solutions for the long-term goal, rather than just corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects. It would be great if large corporations deployed sustainable solutions from those startups, since it would benefit everyone and small enterprises.

This year, UPCYDE also became a Certified B Corporation, marking a new milestone achievement in joining a global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and generative economy. From its supply-chain management to production processes, UPCYDE’s circular economy model ensures that every step of its operations contributes to positive change.