TAT and partners drive sustainable tourism, Promote eco-friendly hotels

This joint campaign aims to boost tourist spending during the green season while raising awareness of the government's Sustainable Tourism Goals (STGs) among tourism operators.
The initiative also encourages participation in the CF-Hotels platform to track greenhouse gas emissions, with the ultimate goal of achieving Net Zero Tourism, in line with the growing global demand for environmentally conscious travel.
Nithee Seeprae, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications at TAT, emphasized that this partnership with KTC is crucial in promoting responsible travel and boosting the economy through sustainable tourism.
He noted that TAT is committed to advancing sustainable practices within the tourism industry and is pleased to collaborate with KTC, a key player in driving the tourism economy and advocating for environmental care.
This campaign leverages TAT's "Instant Joy: Exploring Thailand" slogan, encouraging tourists to enjoy meaningful travel experiences while being mindful of the environment.
Prym Panyasereeporn, Head of Credit Card Marketing Division at KTC, stated that KTC's strategy focuses on promoting sustainable tourism and encouraging members to travel with environmental responsibility in mind.
In partnership with TAT, KTC is offering exclusive privileges to credit cardmembers at over 900 Green Hotels, including: 1) Up to 55% Discount: On room rates, food, and beverages at participating hotels and resorts without requiring points. 2) Redeem Points for up to 13% Cash Back between August 15, 2024, and May 31, 2025.
Additionally, for every 1,000 baht spent at participating hotels, members can enter to win 1 of 10 room vouchers worth over 128,000 baht (up to 10 entries per person per day). A one-time registration is required, valid from August 15, 2024, to December 31, 2024.