Reforestation can help Thailand honour Paris climate commitment

Dispanadda said that the foundation had restored 90,000 rai (14,400 hectares) of forests over the past 36 years, creating jobs for over 10,000 people and generated carbon credits of over 419,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

The foundation has collaborated with public and private agencies in restoring over 258,186 rai (41,309.76 hectares) of forests in 281 communities, he explained.

He affirmed that community forest restoration also helped mitigate the impact of forest fires from 22% to 0.86%.

Reforestation is among solutions to tackle natural disasters, expand forest areas, create jobs and generate income for communities, he said.

He added that the foundation aims to expand community forest restoration to 1 million rai (160,000 hectares) by 2027 of the total 6.8 million rai (1.08 million hectares).

Meanwhile the director-general of the Department of Climate Change and Environment, Phirun Saiyasitpanich, said climate change had become more severe, impacting the Thai economy, society and environment, causing natural disasters, biodiversity loss, and a change in trade and investment regulations.

Thailand should keep the rise in global surface temperature at below 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, as well as achieve carbon neutrality and net-zero carbon emission by 2050 and 2065 respectively, he said.