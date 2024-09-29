CPF shows the power of tech and innovation at Sustainability Expo

The fifth edition of the event showcases knowledge exchange, innovation and technology to promote ethical practices and practical actions towards sustainability.
It is being held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok until next Sunday (October 6).
The company’s booth at the “Better Me” zone on the ground floor demonstrates adoption of technology and innovation to ensure sustainability throughout its supply chain.
Highlights include the company’s chicken, which has passed the space safety standard for consumption by astronauts, and eco-friendly packages to mitigate environmental impact.
A wide range of activities are being organised to raise awareness on sustainability in the food sector. Visitors can take images with astronauts at the booth.
Also on the ground floor, the CPF booth in the “Better Living” zone showcases its low carbon dioxide emission products, such as global warming mitigation pork and cage-free eggs that meet animal welfare trends.
The company’s booth in the SX Food Festival zone on the lower ground floor features businesses that play pivotal roles in environmental preservation.
They include delivery of used cooking oil for production of sustainable aviation fuels, and a campaign encouraging farmers to grow coffee in forests to maintain the environment.