Plastic waste will surpass marine life by 2050

The country’s plastic pollution is largely driven by single-use plastics, packaging waste and inadequate waste management infrastructure.

In Indian cities, plastic bags, bottles and food wrappers are ubiquitous, contributing significantly to urban pollution. Waste management systems in India—although improving—remain underdeveloped in many areas, leading to large amounts of plastic waste being dumped in rivers, which eventually find their way into the ocean.

Environmental and health impacts

The impact of plastic pollution in India and around the world is not limited to environmental degradation. The burning of plastic waste, which is common in many parts of India due to insufficient waste collection, releases harmful toxins such as dioxins and furan into the atmosphere, contributing to air pollution and posing serious health risks.

These toxins have been linked to respiratory diseases, cancers, and disruptions in immune and reproductive systems.

Additionally, plastic pollution threatens India’s biodiversity. Marine life, in particular, suffers as fish, turtles and birds often mistake plastic debris for food, leading to ingestion and entanglement.

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) reports that over 800 marine species are affected by plastic pollution, and the number is growing each year. This loss of biodiversity can have cascading effects on ecosystems and local economies, particularly in coastal regions reliant on fishing.

Government initiatives and regulations

Recognising the severity of the problem, India has made strides in addressing plastic pollution through legislative measures. In 2022, the government introduced a ban on single-use plastics under the Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules.

This regulation aims to phase out items such as plastic straws, cutlery and packaging materials. While the ban is a positive step, enforcement remains a challenge, and the widespread use of plastics persists, particularly in rural areas and informal markets.

The West Bengal government has implemented local bans and initiatives to curb plastic use.

“While the regulations in the usage of single-use plastics are in place, the government cannot have a myopic view in the matter as plastics is a convenient and cost effective packaging material,” stated Rajesh Kumar in his talk.

“Our state [West Bengal] produces 3,13,250 tonnes of plastic waste every year, out of which about 1,87,188 tonnes are segregated and processed,” Kalyan Rudra, the chairperson of the West Bengal Pollution Control Board, had earlier said at a conclave.

However, there is still a long way to go in terms of effective implementation and providing alternatives to plastic packaging.

The role of innovation and the circular economy

One of the most promising solutions to the plastic pollution crisis lies in the development of a circular economy for plastics. In this model, plastic waste is reduced through improved design, recycling, and the creation of products that can be reused or composted. India has begun to explore such solutions, with startups and industries investing in biodegradable plastics, recycling technologies, and public awareness campaigns.

Rajesh Kumar, in his talk, emphasised the need for ‘monetary incentives’ to encourage recycling. He proposed initiatives such as offering cash rewards for returning plastic waste, which could stimulate more responsible disposal practices among the public. Such efforts, coupled with greater investment in recycling infrastructure, could help India reduce its plastic footprint.

The role of citizens and communities

While government action is crucial, tackling plastic pollution requires collective effort at every level of society. Indian citizens can play a vital role by reducing their use of single-use plastics, supporting sustainable products and participating in waste segregation and recycling programs. Public awareness campaigns, like those conducted by the Swachh Bharat Mission, are essential in educating people about the long-term impact of plastic waste and promoting behavioural changes.

Community-driven initiatives have also gained traction in India. Beach clean-up drives, like the famous Versova Beach initiative in Mumbai led by environmentalist Afroz Shah, have demonstrated the power of grassroots movements in tackling plastic pollution. Such efforts are not only cleaning up local environments but also inspiring others to take action.

In May 2023, the Purba Medinipur district administration in Bengal organised a successful half-day beach cleaning drive along the Digha coastline. The initiative saw active participation from various groups, including PRI bodies, health workers, NGOs, local volunteers and hotelier associations.

They worked together to collect and remove waste such as plastic bottles and packets, significantly improving the cleanliness of the area.

Most recently, around 60 volunteers cleaned Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds, primarily collecting plastic waste. The litter, consisting mainly of plastic packets, bottles, plates, glasses and wrappers, had been left behind by visitors to the Maidan, often referred to as the lungs of Calcutta.

The clean-up drive was organised by the Kolkata-based NGO Garbage Free India in collaboration with the global Break Free From Plastic campaign, which fights against plastic pollution.

Anwesha Santra

The Statesman

Asia News Network