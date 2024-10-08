World Economic Forum welcomes \"Saraburi Sandbox\" to green transition initiative

This milestone underscores the bold collaborative action and TCMA's leadership in accelerating the energy transition contribute to the achievement of low carbon city.
Chana Poomee, Chairman of TCMA, explained that the "Saraburi Sandbox Low-Carbon City" initiative, launched on August 15, 2023, operates through a public-private-people partnership (PPP) model.
Led by the Governor of Saraburi Province and supported by TCMA, the Federation of Thai Industries-Saraburi, seven key ministries, over 21 local agencies, and civil society, the project has made substantial progress in the past year. It has also garnered global recognition for its innovative ecosystem approach to reducing carbon emissions." Saraburi Sandbox" has been globally lauded as a model for fostering an innovative ecosystem with its outstanding concept, bringing together public, private, and civil society sectors to advance towards a low-carbon society.
Key achievements include transitioning to hydraulic cement (low-carbon cement) in nationwide construction, the goal to phase out high-carbon cement production by 2025, accelerating the cement industry's shift to clean energy, and increasing the use of alternative fuels (AF) such as biomass, solar power, and refuse-derived fuel (RDF).
Other notable initiatives include grid modernization and advancing research on the Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) technology. All made progress is continuously presented at global climate forums such as the COP summits.
In addition, with government backing and support from the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), TCMA was honoured to co-host the GCCA CEO Gathering and Leader Conference in 2024, bringing together high-ranking cement and concrete manufacturers worldwide to unite in reducing carbon emissions.
Furthermore, Thailand recently secured over 200 million Baht in Green Fund support from the Canadian government, aimed at facilitating the cement and concrete industry in Thailand the transition to Net Zero by 2050.
During Climate Week New York City 2024 (September 22-29), "Saraburi Sandbox" was announced as a new member of the Transitioning Industrial Clusters Initiative of the World Economic Forum, becoming Thailand's first industrial cluster, ASEAN's third, and the 21st globally to engage with the international community in achieving the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) on greenhouse gas reduction.
"TCMA is proud that the "Saraburi Sandbox" innovation ecosystem has been selected to join the World Economic Forum's Transitioning Industrial Clusters Initiative. This step will further propel Saraburi Province towards becoming a low-carbon city while highlighting the potential of TCMA and its members to collaborate with other industrial clusters, with support from the government, to expedite the green energy transition, to strengthen Thailand's economic capabilities, creating win-win-win beneficial outcomes through 4 major mechanisms:- technology, policy, cooperation, and financing, alongside best practices from global partners within the Transitioning Industrial Clusters Initiative." Chana remarked after presenting the progress on the Partnership in Focus forum at the High-Level Ministerial/CEO Roundtable on the Sidelines of the Summit of the Future.
"Saraburi Sandbox" is an area-based implementation, positioning Saraburi Province as a model for Thailand's greenhouse gas reduction strategies. Operating under the 3C communication, Collaborative Action, and Conclusion step-by-step, it aligns with Thailand's NDC Roadmap, which aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.
TCMA continues to collaborate with the government, private sector, and civil society across five key sectors: Industrial Processes and Product Use (IPPU), Energy, Waste, Agriculture, and Land Use Land Use Change and Forestry (LULUCF). These prototype projects provide a clearer pathway for action, identifying areas for improvement, and offering lessons on successful practices that can be scaled and replicated across other provinces.