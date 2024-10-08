World Economic Forum welcomes \"Saraburi Sandbox\" to green transition initiative

This milestone underscores the bold collaborative action and TCMA's leadership in accelerating the energy transition contribute to the achievement of low carbon city.

Chana Poomee, Chairman of TCMA, explained that the "Saraburi Sandbox Low-Carbon City" initiative, launched on August 15, 2023, operates through a public-private-people partnership (PPP) model.

Led by the Governor of Saraburi Province and supported by TCMA, the Federation of Thai Industries-Saraburi, seven key ministries, over 21 local agencies, and civil society, the project has made substantial progress in the past year. It has also garnered global recognition for its innovative ecosystem approach to reducing carbon emissions." Saraburi Sandbox" has been globally lauded as a model for fostering an innovative ecosystem with its outstanding concept, bringing together public, private, and civil society sectors to advance towards a low-carbon society.

Key achievements include transitioning to hydraulic cement (low-carbon cement) in nationwide construction, the goal to phase out high-carbon cement production by 2025, accelerating the cement industry's shift to clean energy, and increasing the use of alternative fuels (AF) such as biomass, solar power, and refuse-derived fuel (RDF).