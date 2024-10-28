Trinasolar produces world’s first fully recycled c-Si module for sustainability

This achievement underscores Trinasolar’s commitment to sustainable development and its leading position in the industry.

Gao Jifan, Chairman and CEO of Trinasolar and Director of Central R&D Institute, said that the production of the world’s first fully recycled c-Si module is a strong determination of Trinasolar’s responsibility to promote sustainable development in the PV industry that contributes to the global energy transition.

The production of the world’s first recycled PV module was led by Trinasolar and completed in collaboration with upstream and downstream partners. Trinasolar has succeeded in the all-component recycling of high-value materials, including aluminium frames, glass, silver and silicon, from waste PV panels.

This was accomplished through multiple techniques, including the use of self-developed interlayer separation reagents, chemical etching technology, wet chemical silver extraction technology and other innovative technologies. The recycled PV module uses n-type TOPCon technology and has a golden-size design, with a module efficiency of 20.7% and power output exceeding 645W.