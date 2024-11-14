Thailand opens 11 low-carbon tourism routes to fight climate change

Thailand unveiled on Wednesday 11 low-carbon tourism routes in a bid to promote eco-friendly tourism.
Department of Tourism director-general Chaturon Phakdeewanich said the tourism industry played a crucial role in greenhouse gas reduction to mitigate the impact of global warming on living beings.
The tourism industry could take part in climate change mitigation by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles and managing the environment at tourist attractions, he said.
He confirmed that the department was committed to promoting eco-friendly tourism in Thailand, such as boosting awareness on greenhouse gas reduction and environment management, as well as developing low-carbon tourism routes.
Chaturon said the 11 low-carbon tourism routes covered all regions: Khon Kaen-Chaiyaphum, Udon Thani-Nong Khai, Loei-Phetchabun, Chanthaburi-Trat, Kanchanaburi-Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram-Samut Sakhon, Chiang Rai-Phayao, Chiang Mai-Lampang, Uthai Thani-Nakhon Sawan, Krabi-Surat Thani, and Phuket-Phang Nga.
This move aims to boost awareness of tourists, entrepreneurs and communities on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from tourism activities, which would lead to high quality and sustainable tourism in line with global trends, he said.