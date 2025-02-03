Thailand’s carbon credit market hits new highs in Q1 of fiscal 2025

Meanwhile, credits from carbon dioxide reduction and storage in the forestry and agriculture sectors of 10,232 tCO2eq worth 13.56 million were traded during the period.

Carbon credits from the forestry sector were traded at 300-2,076 baht per tCO2eq, the TGO explained, and credits from cultivating perennial agricultural crops were traded at 1,000 baht per tCO2eq.

Credits from projects to reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation were traded at 500-1,500 baht per tCO2eq, the organisation added.

Last but not least, 2,918 tCO2eq carbon credits from waste management worth 606,300 were traded, in which credits from organic fertilisers were traded at 100 baht per tCO2eq.