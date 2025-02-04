Organic farming campaign to promote better health for Chiang Mai residents

The “Chiang Mai Greentopia” project was initiated as locals suffered from various diseases caused by consuming chemically contaminated vegetables imported from Bangkok, which led to symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, headaches, muscle pain and diarrhea.
Organic farmers had limited opportunities to consume their harvested crops because most of them were distributed to other provinces, said Puangrat Kaewlom, lecturer of Chiang Mai University’s Faculty of Engineering, who is the project manager.
The project, launched in 2022, created a network to distribute crops to consumers, enables farmers to generate sustainable income, and ensures food security.
A “Rong Khum Farm Lab” in San Pa Tong district enables farmers and local communities to experiment with innovations aimed at reducing chemical usage, mitigating PM2.5 air pollution, and fostering a sustainable farming ecosystem.
According to blood testing conducted by the university’s Sriphat Medical Centre among 400 locals in Chiang Mai in December last year, 66% of participants reported a decline in chemical residues compared to 90% in 2022.
Consuming healthy vegetables also reduces treatment expenses at both household and national levels, said the centre physician Wimala Wiwatmongkol.
The Chiang Mai Greentopia project aims to reduce chemical residues in the blood of locals by 50% this year, by increasing awareness of pollution risks and the benefits of organic farming.