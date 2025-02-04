Organic farming campaign to promote better health for Chiang Mai residents

The “Chiang Mai Greentopia” project was initiated as locals suffered from various diseases caused by consuming chemically contaminated vegetables imported from Bangkok, which led to symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, headaches, muscle pain and diarrhea.

Organic farmers had limited opportunities to consume their harvested crops because most of them were distributed to other provinces, said Puangrat Kaewlom, lecturer of Chiang Mai University’s Faculty of Engineering, who is the project manager.